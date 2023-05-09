The top diplomats of the United States and Britain have called for adherence to the "rule of law" in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest by paramilitary forces at a court triggered nationwide protests.

"We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference in Washington on Tuesday.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, speaking alongside Blinken, noted that Britain enjoyed "a longstanding and close relationship" with Commonwealth member Pakistan.

"We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to," Cleverly said.

Both declined to comment in further detail, with Cleverly saying he had not been fully briefed on the situation.

Khan's arrest represented the latest confrontation to roil Pakistan, which has seen former prime ministers arrested over the years and interventions by its powerful military

Court upholds arrest

Khan, who was ousted last year as the civilian prime minister of the world's fifth most populous nation, was arrested during a court appearance in Islamabad on one of the myriad cases against him.

His lawyers challenged the legality of the arrest, but the court upheld it, although it added that Khan should not have been forcibly removed from the courtroom.

"Imran Khan has been arrested because he was being sought in a graft case," Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told a news conference.

Supporters of Khan, who has been seeking a political comeback, took vengeance against the military, which has long had a dominant position in Pakistani politics.