With an estimated 13 million citizens below 24, Türkiye’s youthful population is poised to significantly impact the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.

A staggering five million first-time voters will cast their ballots, highlighting the increasing importance of young Turks in politics.

Experts like Ozlem Danaci Yuce, an associate professor in the Department of Communications at Galatasaray University, are unanimous that the youth could have a significant say in the election results.

“It is critical that this youthful electorate comprises young people who are politically aware, that is, who are knowledgeable or eager to learn about political concerns and who discuss social topics with their families and networks,” she tells TRT World, pointing out that approximately one-fourth of the voters are aged between 18-29.

She also emphasises the importance of creating an environment within the civil society where young people feel comfortable discussing political issues and offering solutions. This will make them feel less alienated from politics, she says, and they will be more likely to get involved at all levels of politics, starting from the grassroots level.

Youthrepresentation

The current representation of young people in parliament is well short, with only eight out of 600 parliamentarians aged between 18-29.

To address this gap, major political parties are actively seeking to attract young politicians to their ranks, recognising the need to adapt their strategies to appeal to this demographic.

“If a political movement, ideology, or party is unable to reach out to young people, it is putting its future at risk. Politics is not something you learn later in life,” says Mahmut Hakki Akin, a professor of sociology at Medeniyet University, Istanbul.

“Those who have been involved in active politics since a young age, notwithstanding their weariness, perform better in politics as a profession. As a result, political involvement is crucial for both young people and other stakeholders in the political system,” stresses Akin, whose 2009 doctoral thesis was titled ‘Youth in the Process of Political Socialisation’.

The definition of a young MP has changed in the Turkish Parliament over the past 20 years. Prior to 2006, the minimum age to run for office was 30, and those under 40 were considered to represent a younger demographic in the legislature.

Thanks to a 2006 constitutional change – initially proposed by the AK Party – the age of candidacy was lowered to 25, resulting in five young MPs aged 25-29 between 2015-2018.

With another amendment in 2017, the eligibility age for parliamentary candidates was reduced to 18, resulting in a total of eight MPs aged 18-29 in the current Parliament.

“Young people’s interest and participation in politics is likely to grow in the years to come,” says Akin, stressing that the argument about the youth being apolitical has been a topic of discussion since at least the 1980s.

“Turkish youth nowadays is not depoliticised. High rates of political engagement and media consumption persist in Türkiye. There is just a shift in the forms by which political affiliation is displayed,” he adds.