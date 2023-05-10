In a school in Berlin, a class with students from mostly Muslim and immigrant backgrounds has become the target of a racist attack.

German police announced that students were subjected to racist insults by a group of young people celebrating birthdays in the Frauensee holiday resort in Brandenburg state, where the students were camping.

28 people who were involved in the attack have been identified, and an investigation has been launched against them, police said.

Students interrupted their camp due to the racist danger and returned to their homes earlier than planned.

It is stated that the police were called because the attackers tried to enter the camp during the night and threatened students by banging on doors and windows. As a result, the students returned to their homes under police supervision.

Berlin Education Senator Katharina Günther-Wunsch condemned the racist attack in a statement. "I will not and should not tolerate such attacks. The first thing to do now is to help students in the best way possible," she said.

Germany has been witnessing the rise of racism in recent years, fuelled by the propaganda of far-right groups and parties trying to spread fear over immigrants.

A worrying trend

Earlier this year, a Muslim family was attacked by seven men in the East German town of Merseburg, public broadcaster MDR reported.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 33 years, first racially insulted the Muslim family and then physically attacked them while pushing a stroller on the street.

According to police, passers-by got involved and used irritants against the attackers, injuring four. The family did not require any medical treatment following the assault.

Police launched a criminal investigation as the seven attackers are known to them by name.

Discrimination against Muslims is widespread in Germany, according to research published last October by the Expert Council on Integration and Migration (SVR).