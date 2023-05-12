Around 200,000 people have now fled Sudan to escape fighting between two factions that erupted in mid-April, the UN said.

"As violence in Sudan continues for a fourth week, nearly 200,000 refugees and returnees have been forced to flee the country, with more crossing borders daily seeking safety," UN refugee agency spokeswoman Olga Sarrado told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

UN's Sudan envoy, Volker Perthes, said the agreement was important since it marked "a mutual commitment", even if it was only to adhere to international laws they should have been following anyway.

"I think it is a first step, it is an important first step," he told reporters in Geneva via video link from Port Sudan, hailing in particular that the sides had committed "continue talks" under US and Saudi mediation.

Another 700,000 people have also been displaced within Sudan since the fighting erupted on April 15, the UN's migration agency said earlier this week.

Nearly one month after the outbreak of the fighting that has killed more than 750 people and displaced hundreds of thousands, the two sides signed the agreement late Thursday during talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

They have not yet agreed to a ceasefire in the thorny talks, but they did vow to protect civilians, and committed to let in badly needed humanitarian assistance after looting and attacks targeting aid in the impoverished country.

"We expect these talks on ceasefire to start off again from today or from tomorrow."

Related 'It's chaos': Panic-stricken Sudanese seek way out of battle-scarred nation

Children at risk

Nothing looked set to change immediately however, and forces of two rival generals again exchanged fire in Khartoum Friday.