Preparations are complete in Türkiye to hold presidential and parliamentary polls on May 14, with "all measures" taken to ensure security throughout the election process, the head of the country's top election body has said.

"All measures and precautions with regards to our technological infrastructure and against possible power cuts and cyberattacks have been taken, and necessary trial tests have been carried out," Supreme Election Council (YSK) Chairman Ahmet Yener said on Friday.

The elections in Türkiye will take place on Sunday. On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan. Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.

Underlining that "all measures have been taken by the YSK, our provincial and district election boards" to ensure a healthy and safe environment during the polls, Yener said preparations were complete and everything going according to schedule.

Unofficial results on election day

With the distribution of ballots complete, he noted that more political parties were competing in these elections than in any other polls in Türkiye's history.

Also for the first time, fold-over templates will be available for visually impaired voters to help them mark their desired presidential candidate and political party, Yener said.

Describing the May 14 elections as a "festival of democracy," he urged "all citizens with the right to vote to safely go to the polls and cast their ballots."

Yener advised the voters to carry identification with them when they go to vote and added unofficial results will be announced by the YSK on election day.

Related Türkiye elections: How Turkish youth is shaping politics and governance

Parties' officials to approve tally reports

As one measure ensuring the integrity of the elections, Yener said every member of committees serving at each ballot box across the country will have to sign off on the tally for their ballot box.

Each of these committees will include representatives of the political parties competing in the polls, he said, with the parties also to receive scanned copies of the official ballot box tallies sent to their headquarters.