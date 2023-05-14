Thailand's two new emerging parties are well ahead with nearly all ballots counted, Election Commission data showed, delivering a heavy defeat to the army-backed government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha

With 97 percent of polling stations counted, the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) had 13.5 million ballots in the popular vote, ahead of rival outfit Pheu Thai on 10.3 million.

Meanwhile, the United Thai Nation party of Prayut is far behind at 4.5 million.

"It is now clear that Move Forward Party has received overwhelming support from the people around the country," Pita Limjaroenrat, the Harvard-educated leader of MFP said on Twitter.

MFP will seek talks with Pheu Thai and a coalition deal is "definitely on the cards", the 42-year-old Pita told reporters in a separate statement.

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra congratulated MFP on their success and said "we can work together".

"We are ready to talk to Move Forward, but we are waiting for the official result," she said.

The Election Commission is not expected to officially confirm the final number of seats won by each party for several weeks.