At least six people have been killed in a fire that tore through a four-storey hostel in central Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the Loafers Lodge hostel during the night, as 80 firefighters and 20 trucks battled the blaze early on Tuesday.

Police and emergency services said multiple people had died and 52 people had been rescued with dozens more unaccounted for.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the death toll was at least six.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to save people trapped on the roof, said Fire and Emergency deputy national commander Brendan Nally.

"They plucked quite a few people off the top of the roof from an area directly above the fire," Nally told Radio New Zealand.

"There was no other way. Those people were going to perish, except for the intervention of our team. Multiple people are walking around because of it," he said.

There were no sprinklers in the hostel and the fire alarm did not go off automatically, Nally said.

One of the hostel residents, who gave his name only as Chris, told public broadcaster TVNZ that he crawled out of his room to escape through dense smoke.

"It was just getting to the stairwell. It was black as, thick as smoke. It was hard to breathe. Everything's gone. My room's thrashed. I grabbed my vape and my phone instead of my shoes," he said.

'Absolute tragedy'

Around 90 people were thought to have been in the building when the fire started, fire services said.