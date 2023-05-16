Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Six African leaders plan to travel to Russia and Ukraine "as soon as is possible" to help find a resolution to the war, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have "agreed to receive the mission and the African heads of state, in both Moscow and Kiev," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said he had held "separate telephone calls" with Putin and Zelenskyy over the weekend, where he presented an initiative drawn up by Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa.

1844 GMT —UK and Dutch pledge fighter jet support for Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte have pledged to build an "international coalition" to provide fighter jet support for Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rutte agreed they would work to build (an) international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air capabilities, supporting with everything from training to procuring F16 jets," a spokesman for Sunak's Downing Street office said in a statement following a meeting at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.

After visiting Sunak at his Chequers country estate outside London on Monday, Zelenskyy said he was "very positive" about creating a "jets coalition."

1758 GMT — UN says talks on extending Black Sea grain deal in 'delicate stage'

The UN has said that talks continue to extend the Black Sea grain deal which is to expire Thursday, noting: "We're obviously in a delicate stage."

"Contacts are going on at different levels.” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference, adding that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been kept abreast of the situation.

The spokesman said the grain initiative, brokered by the Türkiye, along with the memorandum of understanding with Russia on fertiliser and grain exports from Russia are critical to keeping global food prices down.

1405 GMT— Ukraine recaptures 20 square kilometres near Bakhmut in recent days

A Ukrainian deputy defence minister has said that Kyiv's troops have pushed Russian forces from chunks of territory around the embattled city of Bakhmut in the east of the country.

"In the last few days, our troops liberated around 20 square kilometres (7.7 square miles) in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut," deputy defense minister Ganna Malyar said in a statement on social media.

"At the same time, the enemy is advancing in some measure inside Bakhmut itself and is completely destroying the town with artillery," Malyar added.

1210 GMT— European leaders meet in Iceland

European leaders are meeting in Iceland for a two-day summit meant to show their support for Ukraine.

In only the fourth summit of the Council of Europe (CoE) since it was founded after World War Two, the 46 members of the leading human rights body, which is entirely separate from the European Union, will gather to discuss emerging threats as the war in Ukraine rages on.

"The Council of Europe is often underestimated in its importance," Frank Schwabe, a German lawmaker who was closely involved in the planning of the summit told Reuters.

1144 GMT —Mines could ruin Ukraine farmland for years: Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross has warned that mines and unexploded shells in the Ukrainian countryside could have serious long-term implications for agriculture, a vital part of the country's economy.

Unexploded bombs, shells and mines not only threaten human life in Ukraine but also risk rendering swathes of fertile farmland unusable for years, the Red Cross said.

1122 GMT — Ukraine downs Russian barrage as China envoy due

Ukraine has said it had downed an entire barrage of Russian drones and missiles overnight—including six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles— hours ahead of a visit from China's special envoy.

The wave of strikes came just over a week after Kiev announced it had shot down a Kinzhal nuclear-capable hypersonic missile for the first time, using US-supplied Patriot systems.

1052 GMT — Kremlin says 'unanswered questions' remain over Ukraine grain deal extension

Russia has said it was still undecided on the extension of a landmark grain export deal with Ukraine, brokered by the UN and Türkiye and due to expire May 18.