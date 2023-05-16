A total of 489 international election observers watched the May 14 elections in Türkiye and "all kinds of cooperation" was provided by Turkish authorities, the Foreign Ministry said.

The election was carried out in accordance with Türkiye's obligations within the framework of the Council of Europe (CoE) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a statement by the ministry said on Tuesday.

The aforementioned organisations were invited to monitor the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on Sunday.

In addition, upon their request, delegations from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), the Organization of the Turkic States (TDT), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States (TURK PA) and the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly were in attendance to observe the elections.