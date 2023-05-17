WORLD
1 MIN READ
39 missing after Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean
President Xi Jinping orders search and rescue operation, with rescue teams from several other countries also taking part.
39 missing after Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean
China has deployed two vessels to assist in the operation.   / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 17, 2023

A Chinese fishing vessel has capsized in the central Indian Ocean, state media reported, with its crew of 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesian and five Filipino sailors missing.

"So far, no missing persons have been found," state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday, adding President Xi Jinping had ordered a search and rescue operation.

The vessel, owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co, capsized at about 3 AM Beijing time on Tuesday (1900 GMT Monday), CCTV said.

Recommended

Search and rescue teams from Australia and several other countries have arrived on the scene and China has deployed two vessels to assist in the operation, the broadcaster reported.

Over the past two decades, China has built the world's largest deep-water fishing fleet.

RelatedSri Lankan navy rescues Rohingya refugees adrift in Indian Ocean
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine