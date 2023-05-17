Türkiye has condemned French magazine Charlie Hebdo's cover cartoon insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the country’s May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Wednesday that the recent "immoral and inhumane caricature of our president by Charlie Hebdo" is yet another notorious attempt of provocation, insults, and profanity in the global media.

"The ugly publication Charlie Hebdo has once again proved to the world how disgusting it is with its latest moral and inhumane caricature of our president," he said.

Altun added that it seems that the "great success" of Erdogan in the May 14 elections "made these deprived of honor also lose their sleep, spread their sick moods and vomit their grudges and hatreds".

Altun said to the magazine: “No matter what you do, you cannot intimidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan. You cannot turn us away from our path."

His remarks came after Charlie Hebdo carried a cartoon of Erdogan in a bathtub on its cover, referring to the 1978 death of popular singer Claude François (Cloclo) from an electric shock while bathing. Referring to Erdogan, it said: "Like Cloclo, only destiny will get rid of him".

Calling the magazine a “rag,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also blasted that magazine saying that it “has gone so crazy,” and that their caricature means Türkiye is “on the right track".