It could be the ultimate blend of art and science -- a new seven-suite "space symphony" inspired and illustrated by NASA's latest mind-boggling images.

The world premiere outside Washington last week of "Cosmic Cycles" showcased vivid imagery compiled by the US space agency alongside the first-ever public performance of the music.

Henry Dehlinger, the symphony's American composer, describes it as "almost like a total artwork".

"It's not just music, it's not just visuals -- it's not a score for a film either," the 56-year-old told AFP before the concert.

"It's more of an immersive experience that encapsulates both visuals and sound."

A similar effort was undertaken over a century ago by English composer Gustav Holst -- but when he wrote his famous ode to "The Planets," much in astronomy remained only theoretical.

Since then, humans have walked on the Moon, sent roving research labs to Mars and probed across the solar system with powerful telescopes allowing us to peer billions of light-years away.

The images from that research, compiled by NASA producers into seven short films, served as the inspiration for Dehlinger.

"I had to almost pinch myself and remind myself that this isn't pretend -- this is the real deal. Not science fiction, it's the actual science," he said.

Piotr Gajewski, music director and conductor of the National Philharmonic, explained that the idea for the project came after previous work with NASA on visuals to go with a double-billing of Claude Debussy's "La Mer" ("The Sea") and Holst's "The Planets."

For their next collaboration, 64-year-old Gajewski said he suggested to NASA "that we turn the tables on them."

"Rather than them getting a piece of music and putting pictures to it, that they start by putting short videos together... of their very, very best work."

For Wade Sisler, executive producer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, the challenge was worth the effort.

"It's a journey unlike one that I have ever helped anyone take," Sisler, 64, told AFP.

One of the pieces featured at the concert was Henry Dehlinger's "Earth, Our Home" from Cosmic Cycles: A Space Symphony.

'Like Van Gogh paintings'

The seven-part piece begins at the heart of our solar system -- the Sun -- with shots of its swirling and gurgling surface, and explosions of particles out to the planets.