WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ecuador president dissolves congress, bringing elections forward
President Guillermo Lasso put an end to impeachment proceedings against him by dissolving the opposition-led National Assembly, which had accused him of embezzlement.
Ecuador president dissolves congress, bringing elections forward
The right-wing president, who has denied any wrongdoing, can govern for up to six months by decree under the South American country’s constitution. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 17, 2023

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso has dissolved the National Assembly in a decree, bringing forward legislative and presidential elections, a day after he presented his defence in an impeachment process against him.

Lasso denies the accusation, saying his administration made changes to the contract signed years before he took office, in order to benefit the state, on advice from Ecuador's comptroller.

A majority of lawmakers backed a resolution saying Lasso allowed the corrupt contract to continue, even though a congressional oversight committee, which heard testimony from opposition lawmakers, officials and Lasso's lawyer said in its report it did not recommend impeachment.

Ninety-two votes from the 137-member legislature would have been needed to remove Lasso from office. The vote to continue the process received 88.

The country's constitution enshrines the so-called 'two-way death' - allowing Lasso to call elections for both his post and the assembly under certain circumstances, including if actions by the legislature are blocking the functioning of government.

Recommended

Lasso invoked the 'two-way death' citing Ecuador's grave political crisis.

Lasso will now remain in office for up to six months, ruling by decree, while national electoral authorities set the date for the elections.

Ecuador's electoral court must decide on a date for new elections within seven days of the assembly's dissolution.

RelatedEcuador's Lasso wins presidential runoff as Arauz concedes
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine