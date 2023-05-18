Israel has deployed over 2,000 police for an annual flag-waving march by extremist ministers and their supporters commemorating Israel's capture of Jerusalem.

The "flag march," also known as the "flag dance", which begins in the western part of the city at 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Thursday, is seen by Palestinians and many Israelis as a provocation by nationalist groups and extremist settler movements.

On the day, Palestinians are forced to close their shops and are banned from the social hub of Damascus Gate to make way for the marchers.

Each year, thousands of Israeli nationalists participate in the march, waving blue and white Israeli flags and singing songs. But in some cases, protesters chant anti-Arab slogans as they pass by Palestinian onlookers and businesses.

Two years ago, the march spark an 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian fighters in Gaza.

Following the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel annexed east Jerusalem and its Old City in a move never recognised by the international community.

Netanyahu said, "we are also doing this against all of the threats around us," days into a ceasefire which ended deadly cross-border fighting with Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement's members in the Gaza Strip.