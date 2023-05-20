Saturday, May 20, 2023

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed the complete capture of east Ukraine's Bakhmut, scene of the longest and bloodiest battle in Moscow's offensive.

Ukraine admitted the situation in the city was "critical", but maintained it still has some ground control there.

Wagner has spearheaded the fight for Bakhmut and is believed to have suffered huge losses in the months-long storming of the city.

"Today on May 20, around mid-day, Bakhmut was taken in its entirety," Prigozhin said in a video posted on Telegram, with fighters behind him holding the Russian flag surrounded by ruins.

Wagner fighters would examine the captured city before handing it over to the official Russian army by May 25, he said.

1713 GMT — Pope asks Italian cardinal to carry out peace 'mission' on Ukraine war: Vatican

Pope Francis has asked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops conference, to carry out a peace mission to try to help bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine, the Vatican said.

Francis first spoke cryptically of his intention to launch a mission when he was returning from a trip to Hungary last month but he gave no details.

According to a Vatican diplomatic source, the plan would be for Zuppi to try to meet separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

1148 GMT — India will do 'whatever we can' on Ukraine crisis: Modi

India will do "whatever we can" to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged as he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since Russia's military campaign began in February last year.

"I understand your pain and the pain of Ukrainian citizens very well," Modi said, as the pair met on the sidelines of the Group of 7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. "I can assure you that to resolve this India and, me personally, will do whatever we can do," Modi said.

A post on Zelenskyy's Telegram account said he had "thanked India for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, in particular at the sites of international organisations".

1144 GMT — Macron says Zelenskyy's presence at G7 'can be a game changer'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presence at the G7 summit "can be a game changer", French President Emmanuel Macron said as the two leaders met in Hiroshima.

Zelenskyy's surprise trip to meet both G7 allies and invited developing nations like Brazil and India is a "unique opportunity" to "express your situation, convey your message and share your view", said Macron.

"I do believe that it can be a game changer."

1027 GMT — Indian PM Modi meets Zelenskyy in Hiroshima

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time since the start of Russia's onslaught, which New Delhi has pointedly resisted criticising.

A tweet on Modi's official account showed him shaking hands with Zelenskyy, and the pair holding expanded discussions alongside officials from both countries.

The Ukrainian leader earlier held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Britain's Rishi Sunak, who he also met earlier this month on a tour of European allies to drum up support for a planned spring offensive.

On his Telegram account, Zelenskyy said he had thanked Sunak "for the UK's leadership in the international fighter jet coalition."

0934 GMT — Supplying Ukraine F-16 jets 'colossal' risk for West: Russia

Western countries will be running "colossal risks" if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, TASS news agency has quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying.

Grushko was responding to a question about the implications of providing the jets, which Ukraine has been requesting from NATO countries.

"We see that Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. It involves colossal risks for themselves," Grushko was quoted as saying. "In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the goals we have set."

0845 GMT — G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine