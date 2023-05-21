Sunday, May 21, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Wagner mercenary force and the Russian army for what he called the "liberation" of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which Russia calls by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk.

In a statement published on the Kremlin website, Putin said that the battle — the longest and bloodiest of the 15-month war — had ended in a Russian victory, and that all those who had excelled in it on Moscow's side would be given state awards.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President denied that Russian forces have captured the strategic city of Bakhmut.

"Today, they (the Ukrainian army) are performing a very important task. Today, they are in Bakhmut. At what points – I will not share," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Hiroshima.

"But this suggests that Bakhmut is not captured by the Russian Federation as of today. There are no two or three interpretations of this," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Hiroshima.

1519 GMT — Top Ukraine general visits front line near Bakhmut

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces said he had visited front-line positions near the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut, where he thanked troops defending the area.

In a Telegram post, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyy also said Ukrainian forces were continuing their advance along the flanks of the ruined city.

1251 GMT — Zelenskyy made G7 a 'propaganda show': Russia

Russia accused G7 leaders of turning their summit in Japan into a "propaganda show" by inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and whipping up "anti-Russian and anti-Chinese hysteria".

"The leaders of the G7 brought to their meeting the ringleader of the Kiev regime they control and turned the Hiroshima event into a propaganda show," the Russian foreign ministry said.

The summit's "main conclusion was a bunch of announcements filled with hateful anti-Russian and also anti-Chinese messages", a statement said.

1203 GMT — Ukraine controls 'insignificant' part of Bakhmut: Ukrainian general

A top Ukrainian general said Kiev's forces controlled an "insignificant" part of the eastern city of Bakhmut, but that the foothold would be enough to enter the devastated city when the situation changed.

In a Telegram post, General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Kiev's forces were advancing on Russian forces in the suburbs of Bakhmut and that they were getting closer to a "tactical encirclement" of the city.

1053 GMT — Zelenskyy promises Kiev won't use F16s to go into Russia: Biden

US President Joe Biden said he had received a "flat assurance" from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he would not use Western-provided F-16 fighter jets to go into Russian territory.

Biden told reporters in Hiroshima, Japan, at the conclusion of a meeting of world leaders that F16 warplanes could be used "wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine and the area".

He said it was "highly unlikely" the planes would be used in any Ukrainian offensive in the coming weeks, but that Ukrainian troops could need such weapons to defend themselves against Russian forces beyond their current reach.

1024 GMT — Zelenskyy compares Bakhmut 'destruction' to Hiroshima in 1945

Zelenskyy has compared the "total destruction" of the east Ukrainian town of Bakhmut to the 1945 devastation of Hiroshima after a nuclear strike, now hosting the G7 summit.

"The photos of Hiroshima remind me of Bakhmut. There is absolutely nothing alive, all the buildings are destroyed," Zelenskyy said. "Absolute total destruction. There is nothing, there are no people."

Earlier he said Russian troops were in Bakhmut but insisted the east Ukrainian city was "not occupied". "Today they (Russian troops) are in Bakhmut," he said. "Bakhmut is not occupied by Russia today."

1024 GMT — Biden says Putin 'will not break our resolve' on Ukraine

Russia "will not break" the resolve of Ukraine's allies, Biden has said after talks with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The American president said he had assured his Ukrainian counterpart that Washington and other backers of Kiev "will not waver, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not break our resolve as he thought he could".

0923 GMT — Ukraine says its troops have 'semi-encircled' Bakhmut

Ukrainian troops have "semi-encircled" Bakhmut and will make a Russian presence there "very difficult", Ukraine's deputy defence minister said, following Russian claims to have captured the city.

"The advance of our troops in the suburbs on the flanks, which is still ongoing, makes it very difficult for the enemy to be in Bakhmut. Our troops have semi-encircled the city," Ganna Malyar said on social media, adding that Ukrainian troops were still in control of some parts of Bakhmut.

0852 GMT — Russian-installed official says Kiev struck port city with British Storm Shadow missiles

A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region has said that Kiev struck the Russian-held port city of Berdyansk with British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles.