China's cybersecurity watchdog said that US chipmaker Micron had failed a national security probe and told "operators of critical information infrastructure" to stop purchasing its products.

Micron's products "have relatively serious potential network security issues, which pose a major security risk to China's critical information infrastructure supply chain and affect China's national security", the cybersecurity administration said in a statement on Sunday.

The probe was the latest escalation in the ongoing chip war between the United States and China, with Washington looking to cut off Beijing's access to the most advanced semiconductors.

It also came as China tightened the enforcement of its national security and anti-espionage laws.

"Operators of critical information infrastructure in China should stop purchasing Micron products."

Beijing launched a cybersecurity review in March of products sold in the country by Micron, one of the world's major chip manufacturers.

Escalating chip war

The chip war between Beijing and Washington escalated last year when the United States imposed restrictions on China's access to high-end chips, chipmaking equipment and software used to design semiconductors.

Washington cited national security concerns and said it wanted to prevent "sensitive technologies with military applications" from being acquired by China's armed forces and intelligence services.