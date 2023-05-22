Omani poet and novelist Zahran Alqasmi was named winner of the prestigious International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book "The Water Diviner".

Alqasmi, 49, will receive $50,000, and the prize committee will provide funding to translate the novel into English, organisers of the annual award announced on Sunday on their website.

"The Water Diviner" tells the story of Omani villager Salem bin Abdullah, hired by his community to find groundwater reserves.

It touches on issues of water scarcity and extreme weather events such as floods.

"'The Water Diviner' by Zahran Alqasmi explores a new subject in modern fiction: water and its impact on the natural environment and the lives of human beings in hostile regions," Mohammed Achaari, chairman of the judges' panel, said in a statement.