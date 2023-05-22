The EU has said it demanded that Greece open a comprehensive probe into video footage apparently showing the forceful expulsion of migrants who are set adrift at sea.

"My services have sent a formal request to Greek authorities that this incident be fully and independently investigated," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson tweeted on Monday.

The footage, published by the New York Times on Friday, showed what appeared to be masked men on April 11 accosting migrants - including a baby - who had arrived in Greece by boat and bundling them in a van.

The video then showed the migrants being taken out into the Aegean Sea, transferred to an inflatable raft and set adrift. Turkish coast guard boats are seen rescuing them around an hour later.

Contacted by AFP, Greece's migration ministry declined comment.

The video added to growing documentation by media and rights groups suggesting Greek authorities were actively involved in multiple "pushbacks" of migrants - illegal under international law.