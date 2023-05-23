TÜRKİYE
WWI French warship wreck off Türkiye coast offers  mesmerising spectacle
Located approximately 1.5 kilometres off in the Kemer marina, Türkiye's popular Mediterranean resort site, the sunken warship was discovered in 1995.
 After the Paris 2 shipwreck was discovered in 1995, it has become the centre of attention for divers and underwater photographers. / Others
May 23, 2023

The remains of a French warship, Paris 2, that sank during World War I off the coast of Antalya, Türkiye's popular Mediterranean resort city, offers a mesmerising spectacle for divers and underwater photographers.

Among the top 100 diving sites globally, the shipwreck garners significant interest from diving enthusiasts.

At a depth of 33 metres (108.6 feet), the Paris 2 boasts six anti-aircraft guns and two torpedo tubes. Measuring 50 metres (164 feet) in length, eight metres (26 feet) in width, and weighing 551 gross tons, the ship remains a remarkable sight for divers.

Located approximately 1.5 kilometres off in the Kemer marina, the sunken wreck was discovered in 1995 and lies on a flat seabed.

Diving instructor Suat Karaman, who organises diving tours in Kemer, told Anadolu that they started the diving season in May, and they also organise daily tours of the shipwreck.

Karaman said Paris 2, which was sunk by an artillery battery under the command of Turkish captain Mustafa Ertugrul Aker in World War I, was built as a fishing ship in 1896, but was turned into a warship and sent to the Mediterranean during World War I.

SOURCE:AA
