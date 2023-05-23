Current policies to limit global warming will expose more than a fifth of humanity to extreme and potentially life-threatening heat by the century's end, researchers have warned.

Earth's surface temperature is on track to rise 2.7 °C above preindustrial levels by 2100, pushing more than two billion people -- 22 percent of the projected global population -- well outside the climate comfort zone that has allowed our species to thrive for millennia, the scientists reported in Nature Sustainability.

The countries with the highest number of people facing deadly heat in this scenario are India (600 million), Nigeria (300 million), Indonesia (100 million), as well as the Philippines and Pakistan (80 million each).

"That's a profound reshaping of the habitability of the surface of the planet, and could lead potentially to the large-scale reorganisation of where people live," said lead author Tim Lenton, director of the Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter.

Capping global warming at the 2015 Paris climate treaty target of 1.5°C would sharply reduce the number of those at risk to less than half a billion, some five percent of the 9.5 billion people likely to inhabit the planet six or seven decades from now, according to the findings.

Just under 1.2°C of warming to date has already amplified the intensity or duration of heatwaves, droughts and wildfires beyond what could have occurred absent the carbon pollution generated by burning fossil fuels and forests. The last eight years were the hottest on record.

"The costs of global warming are often expressed in financial terms, but our study highlights the phenomenal human cost of failing to tackle the climate emergency," said Lenton.

"For every 0.1°C of warming above present levels, about 140 million more people will be exposed to dangerous heat."

Profoundly unjust

The threshold for "dangerous heat" used in the new findings is a mean annual temperature (MAT) of 29°C.

Across history, human communities have been densest around two distinct MATs -- 13°C (in temperate zones) to a lesser extent, 27°C (in more tropical climes).