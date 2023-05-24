The Chinese diaspora has been caught in the crossfire of Ottawa's row with Beijing over its alleged meddling in Canada's affairs — facing both intimidation from Chinese operatives and rising stigmatisation.

And each new spat between their ancestral home and adoptive country — the latest being tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats in May — brings additional stress for the community.

Many people in Toronto's historic Chinatown, where Canada's maple leaf symbol can be seen on Chinese-language signs posted above busy stores and food marts, appeared uneasy to speak on the record about recent racism and threats.

Allegations of harassment have been described by rights activists and Canada's ethnic minorities, and documented by Amnesty International in recent years.

Some have accused Chinese undercover agents or proxies of intimidating Chinese Canadians by vowing retribution against their relatives back home.

"What they do is they use family ties to China or Hong Kong to threaten you," Cheuk Kwan, co-chair of the Toronto Association for Democracy in China, told AFP news agency recently.

Kwan said this includes "death threats, verbal intimidation, or something as simple as saying: 'We know where your parents live'."

Living in fear

Ottawa and Beijing have been at loggerheads since 2018, when a Huawei executive was arrested on a US warrant in Vancouver and two Canadian nationals were detained in China in apparent retaliation.

Then there was the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese "spy balloons" over North America, clandestine Chinese police stations discovered in Canadian cities and allegations of Beijing's interference in Canada's elections.

Canada's Chinese immigrants and their descendants often endure extra scrutiny amid such controversies.

"We will always be deemed to be from China, even though many of us have no connections with China," lamented Amy Go, co-founder of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice.