Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has struck new agreements with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese while raising concerns about attacks on Hindu temples in Sydney.

Modi was welcomed Tuesday by around 20,000 cheering fans, many chanting “Modi,” at a Sydney stadium for his second visit to Australia as India’s leader.

But his visit has also been protested by activists who accuse his government of restricting Muslim and other minorities’ rights, as well as press freedom. Anti-Modi posters appeared around Sydney, and Hindu temples in Sydney's west were recently vandalized. Sikhs have also used the visit to demand a separate state.

Modi, a Hindu, said he had raised the issue of attacks on temples with Albanese, who assured him that authorities would take “strict actions” against the culprits.

“We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions or thoughts,” Modi told reporters through an interpreter in a joint press conference with Albanese.

Neither leader took questions.

The Indian diaspora accounts for only 3% of Australia’s population but is the nation’s fastest growing ethnic minority. Modi described the diaspora as the real strength in the growing bilateral relationship.

Modi is the only leader of the Quad nations to continue with his scheduled visit to Australia after U.S. President Joe Biden pulled out of a planned meeting of the group in Sydney to return to Washington to focus on debt limit talks. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hosted a Group of Seven summit last week, later cancelled his Australia trip as well.