The South Korean and US militaries are set to begin massive live-fire drills near the border with North Korea, despite the North's warning that it won't tolerate what it calls a hostile invasion rehearsal on its doorstep.

Thursday's drills, the first of the allies' five rounds of firing exercises until mid-June, mark 70 years since the establishment of the military alliance between Seoul and Washington.

North Korea has typically reacted to such major South Korean-US exercises with missile and other weapons tests.

The US-South Korean firing exercises, called "the combined annihilation firepower drills," would be the biggest of their kind.

The drills have been held 11 times since they began in 1977, according to the South Korean Defence Ministry.

An earlier Defence Ministry statement said the drills are meant to enhance the allies' combined operational performance capabilities.

It said South Korea and the United States will seek to establish "the overwhelming deterrence and response capabilities" to cope with North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

Last Friday, North Korea's state media called the drills "a typical North Korea-targeted war rehearsal."

It said North Korea "cannot but take a more serious note of the fact that" the drills would be held in an area a few kilometres from its frontier.

KCNA said the US and South Korea will face unspecified "corresponding responses" over their series of large-scale, provocative drills.