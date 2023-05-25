Hundreds of Israeli settlers have forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under heavy protection from the Israeli forces to mark a Jewish holiday.

In a statement, the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said 252 Israeli settlers broke into the Al Aqsa Mosque courtyard on Thursday through the Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of the mosque, expecting more settlers to storm the mosque courtyard in the afternoon.

Israeli groups earlier called on settlers to intensify their storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque complex to mark the Jewish Shavuot holiday on Thursday and Friday.

The department added that the Israeli police also restricted the entry of Palestinians since the dawn prayer.