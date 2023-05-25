Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has approached the country's top court against the trial of his supporters in military courts and deployment of armed forces in parts of the country, requesting the apex court to term the move unconstitutional.

Calling it "undeclared martial law," the embattled former premier petitioned that the arrests, investigations, and trials under the Army Act of 1952 "amount to negation of the Constitution, rule of law and independence of the judiciary."

He said the arrests of members, supporters and workers of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party under the Maintenance of Public Order law are "illegal," and all those detained should be set free.

Pakistan's government invoking Article 245 deployed military in the provinces of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the capital Islamabad over violence after Khan's controversial arrest on May 9.

His brief detention, which was later declared illegal, had sparked protests and attacks on state and military installations.

Since then, thousands of suspects, including top PTI leaders, have been detained, and the army says it will try the rioters under military laws.

Khan, who challenged the deployment of troops in civilian areas earlier this week as well, also called for a judicial commission to probe the incidents.

Under pressure to denounce the violence, several former parliamentarians and leaders have quit Khan's party or politics. Khan said the top court should declare forced separation of the PTI leaders from the party as "unconstitutional."

Government defends military trials

Since being removed from power, he has been campaigning for snap general elections, which are due later this year.