Türkiye has hosted 9.5 million foreign tourists in the first four months of this year, according to official figures.

The number of foreign arrivals in January-April rose 27.51 percent on a yearly basis, the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry said on Friday.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist attraction, welcomed over half of all foreign visitors, or nearly 4. 77 million, in the four-month period.

It was followed by the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with 1.6 million foreign tourists and Edirne in northwestern Türkiye, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece, with 1.1 million foreign visitors.