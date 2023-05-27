More than 550,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye have returned to areas "cleared of terrorism," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, adding hundreds of thousands of houses are being built in northern Syria to resettle one million refugees.

"We sent back 553,000 immigrants to the regions we cleared of terrorism," Cavusoglu said in an interview broadcast live on the NTV channel on Friday.

He said 240,000 houses will be constructed in northern Syria, where one million refugees will be settled. "We want to send Syrians not only to the safe places, but also to areas controlled by the Assad regime," he said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday also noted that "with the support of Qatar, the work to build houses in Syria, which can accommodate one million refugees, continues."

Stressing the importance of four-way meeting on Syria, Cavusoglu said the removal of terrorism in Syria is important for its security and stability.

"We are already determined to send the Syrians back. Secondly, we do not do this with a racist discourse, we do not forget that they are also human," he added.

Humanitarian policy