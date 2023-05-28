More than 64.1 million Turkish citizens were registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who earlier cast their ballots at overseas polling stations.

Nearly 192,000 ballot boxes were set up for voters across Türkiye.

On May 14, no candidate won the required 50 percent in the first round, triggering the presidential runoff, although Erdogan took the lead with 49.52 percent.​​​​​​

On that day, Erdogan’s electoral alliance also won a majority of seats in parliament.

Leaders from around the world have congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as Türkiye's president in Sunday's runoff vote.

United States

President Joe Biden congratulated Erdogan in a Twitter message.

"Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on his re-election. I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges," Biden said.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he appreciates Erdogan's contribution to strengthening "friendly" relations between Moscow and Ankara and expressed his readiness to continue "constructive dialogue" on the bilateral, regional and international agenda, the Kremlin said in a statement.

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also congratulated Erdogan saying: "I look forward to continuing strong collaboration between our countries".

United Nations

"The Secretary-General congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as President of the Republic of Türkiye. He looks forward to further strengthening the cooperation between Türkiye and the United Nations," a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Erdogan's "unquestionable election victory".

Hungarian President Katalin Novak said she is looking forward to working on strengthening their bilateral partnership.

"Türkiye's stability is crucial for Europe, and it can play an important role in achieving peace in Ukraine," she added on Twitter.

Videos posted on social media also showed celebrations in Syria and Azerbaijan after it Erdogan's victory became clear.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev also congratulated President Erdogan on reelection in a phone call, inviting him to visit Baku in the near future.

Libya

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said Erdogan's victory shows the renewal of the people's confidence in his successful projects and policies.

Italy

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that together, their two countries could "do more for global growth and stability".

Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he wishes Erdogan "every success in the years ahead".

"I look forward to continuing to strengthen Dutch-Turkish relations and working together as friends and allies," he said on Twitter.

Sweden

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said "our common security is future priority".

Brazil

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrated the Turkish president’s reelection, wishing him a "good mandate".

Qatar

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Twitter: "My dear brother, congratulations on your victory, and I wish you success in your new term, and that you achieve in it what the brotherly Turkish people aspire to in terms of progress and prosperity".

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed congratulated the Turkish president on his reelection victory, saying he is “looking forward to working together to further enhance the strategic partnership between our two countries".

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar and Prime Minister Unal Ustel separately extended congratulations and stressed the importance of Erdogan's victory for their island nation.

Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also congratulated Erdogan and the Turkish nation on their election victory.

Uzbekistan

In a phone call with Erdogan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the Turkish president.

Georgia

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili called Erdogan his "great friend" and congratulated him "on his convincing re-election as the leader of Türkiye".

"We are eager to further enhance the bonds of friendship & strategic partnership," he said on Twitter.

Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was also among the leaders congratulating the Turkish president on his reelection victory.

Iran

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi called Erdogan's re-election a "sign of the continued valuable trust of the Turkish people".

Lebanon​​​​​​​

In a phone call, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati congratulated the Turkish president.

Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro celebrated the "triumph" of "brother and friend" President Erdogan in Türkiye's runoff election.

Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Twitter: “Congratulations to President @RTErdogan on his re-election. Looking forward to continuing working together towards full normalisation of relations between our countries.”

Kosovo

Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani also said on social media: "As you continue to lead Türkiye towards new successes, I look forward to working together to build on our excellent cooperation."

"May the partnership between Kosovo and Türkiye continue to grow stronger," she added in Turkish.

Albania

In the Balkans, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Montenegro’s former President Milo Djukanovic also congratulated Erdogan.

Bosnia

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik congratulated Erdogan's "historical victory" in the country's first-ever presidential run-off.

"Voters again elected you as their leader! This decision of the voters is not important for the Republic of Türkiye only, but for the world!" he said on Twitter.

Zambia

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema was among the first sub-Saharan African leaders to congratulate Erdogan on his reelection, saying in a tweet: "We look forward to deepening our strategic partnership for greater peace, prosperity and progress of both our countries."

Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the result is a sign of the trust of the Turkish people.