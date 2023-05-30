North Korea has said it would launch a spy satellite in June, claiming it was necessary to monitor the "dangerous" military movements of the United States and its allies.

Criticising US-South Korea joint military exercises, including the ongoing large-scale live-fire drills, a top North Korean military official confirmed Tuesday that "military reconnaissance satellite No. 1" would be launched next month.

The statement came a day after North Korea notified Japan's coast guard that the launch, sometime between May 31 and June 11, might affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines' Luzon Island.

Tokyo warned the launch would likely violate United Nations sanctions. Satellite launch technology overlaps significantly with that used in ballistic missiles, which Pyongyang is explicitly prohibited from using under UN sanctions.

The official Korean Central News Agency cited Ri Pyong Chol, vice-chairman of the ruling party's central military commission, saying the satellite was "indispensable to tracking, monitoring ... and coping with in advance in real time the dangerous military acts of the US and its vassal forces."

Related North Korea calls its nukes 'undeniable and stark reality'

Citing "reckless" acts by Washington and Seoul, Ri said North Korea felt "the need to expand reconnaissance and information means and improve various defensive and offensive weapons".

The official also accused the United States of conducting "hostile air espionage activities on the Korean peninsula and in its vicinity," according to the KCNA dispatch.

Pyongyang, which typically does not give advanced warning of missile launches, has been known to inform international bodies of purportedly peaceful satellite launch plans.

"Even if it's described as a satellite, a launch using ballistic missile technology would be a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions" and would threaten people's safety, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

In 2012 and 2016, Pyongyang tested ballistic missiles that it called satellite launches. Both flew over Japan's southern Okinawa region.