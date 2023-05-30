Galatasaray has defeated Ankaragucu 4-1 to win their 23rd Turkish Super Lig title.

Galatasaray broke the deadlock on Tuesday with a close-range finish from Mauro Icardi in the 17th minute, assisted by Milot Rashica at Eryaman Stadium in the capital Ankara.

After six minutes, Ankaragucu levelled the match when Felicio Milson placed the ball into the bottom corner with a left-footed shot.

The Lions retook the lead when Icardi produced a header in the 38th minute, and Kerem Akturkoglu assisted him.

In the 73rd minute, Baris Alper Yilmaz put the ball into the net after dribbling past MKE Ankaragucu goalkeeper Gokhan Akkan in a counterattack.

Sergio Oliveira netted another header for Galatasaray to make it 4-1 in the 79th minute.

With this victory, the Istanbul club have claimed their first title in Türkiye's top football division since 2019.

Collecting 82 points in 34 matches, Galatasaray are five points ahead of second-place Fenerbahce with two matches remaining.

Galatasaray's last match was scheduled against ATAKAŞ Hatayspor but the club withdrew from the league after earthquake in the southeastern region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Galatasaray on winning the title.