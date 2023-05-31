Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The United Nations has proposed that Kiev, Moscow and Ankara start preparatory work for the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine as it tries to salvage a deal allowing safe Black Sea grain exports, a source close to the talks said.

As the preparatory work starts, the UN wants parallel talks to be held on widening the Black Sea deal that was agreed last July to include more Ukrainian ports and other cargoes, said the source, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Russia agreed this month to a two-month extension of the deal but has said the initiative will cease unless an agreement aimed at overcoming obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports is fulfilled.

The UN has handed "an official appeal to the leaders of Ukraine, Türkiye and Russia with a proposal for a specific mutually beneficial algorithm to radically improve" the work of the grain corridor, the source told Reuters.

"Ukraine and Türkiye have confirmed their readiness to work on the algorithm proposed by the Secretary General. At the same time, as of May 30, Russia has not given its consent, despite the presence of favourable positions in the algorithm."

Ukrainian officials have said that since mid-April, Russia has "unreasonably restricted" the work of the Black Sea grain deal.

1748 GMT - White House announces new military aid package for Ukraine

The White House has announced the latest in a series of aid packages for Ukraine that includes up to $300 million worth of air defence systems, ammunition and other defence equipment.

The security assistance package represents the 39th drawdown of equipment from the Department of Defence inventories, the Pentagon said. The package includes Patriot air defence batteries, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, tank ammunition and a list of other equipment, according to the Pentagon.

In total, the US has committed more than $38.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including more than $37.6 billion since Russia’s offensive in February 2022.

1428 GMT - Russia blames UK for inciting Ukraine to commit ‘terrorist acts’

Russia's foreign minister has blamed the UK for not only inciting Ukraine to commit "terrorist acts," but also for being one of the main actors inciting the West to openly support Kiev.

"London is one of the main puppeteers, inciting the whole West to support Ukraine more and more openly and more seriously,” Sergey Lavrov said, adding that the Russian army is dealing with the consequences of the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, which he claimed a "criminal policy."

It is a “lie” as the West supplies Ukraine with weapons while pretending not to support attacks against Russia, he said.

1251 GMT - Macron urges 'tangible' NATO security guarantees for Kiev

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the West to offer Ukraine "tangible and credible" security guarantees as it battles Russia's offensive.

Stressing that Ukraine "is today protecting Europe", Macron said in Bratislava that it is in the West's interest that Kiev have security assurances from NATO.

"That is why I'm in favour, and this will be the subject of collective talks in the following weeks... to offer tangible and credible security guarantees to Ukraine," he added.

1227 GMT - Ukraine receives $1.25B from US through World Bank

Ukraine has received $1.25 billion from the US under the World Bank’s Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) instrument.

“The funds will be used to support the state budget, especially for social & humanitarian spending. Grateful to the US & the World Bank. We appreciate the help of our partners in the fight against the aggressor,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Twitter.

PEACE is a financing instrument for Ukraine providing international donors a way “to unite their efforts to provide fast, targeted and predictable support,” according to the World Bank. ​​​​​

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry said in a statement on May 8 that the country received $14.5 billion from international donors through the instrument.​​​​​​​

1121 GMT - Russia claims it destroyed Ukraine's 'last warship'

Russia's defence ministry has said its forces had destroyed what it described as Ukraine's "last warship" two days ago in the port of Odessa in a missile strike.

"The last warship of the Ukrainian navy, the Yuriy Olefirenko, was destroyed at a warship mooring in the port of Odessa," Defence Ministry Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said in a daily briefing on the conflict.

He said the vessel had been hit with "high-precision weapons" - a phrase he uses to mean missiles - on May 29, but gave no further details.

Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian navy, said he would not respond to any assertions made by Russia. The Ukrainian navy will not disclose any information about losses during the conflict, he added.

1018 GMT - Ukraine: EU bans on its grain help Putin

Ukraine has warned that bans on its grain exports imposed by some EU countries were helping Russian President Vladimir Putin divide Europe.

"Continuation of restrictions means putting additional weapons in Putin's hands against unity in Europe," the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Twitter, adding: "Current restrictions must be cancelled."

Several of Ukraine's neighbours, including staunch ally Poland, imposed temporary restrictions on Kiev's agricultural products last month.

European Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski on Tuesday called for restrictions on grain imports imposed by some EU states to be extended at least until the end of October. They are currently set to end on June 5.

0935 GMT - Russia evacuates children from border villages amid 'alarming' situation

Russia has begun evacuating hundreds of children from villages due to intensifying shelling in the border region of Belgorod, where the situation was deemed "alarming" by the Kremlin.

Russia has seen stepped-up attacks on its soil over a year into its Ukraine campaign, with an unprecedented incursion last week in the southern region of Belgorod and a drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday.

"We are starting today to evacuate children from the Shebekino and Graivoron districts," regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, referring to the most affected border areas.

The governor said the first 300 children will be taken to Voronezh, a city around 250 kilometres further into Russia. A correspondent for state-run agency RIA Novosti near Voronezh said buses had arrived with around 150 people on board.