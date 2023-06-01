The truth is out there -- but we're going to need to look harder.

Scientists at NASA's first-ever public meeting on "unidentified anomalous phenomena" -- more commonly called UFOs -- have called for a more rigorous scientific approach to clarify the origin of hundreds of mysterious sightings.

The space agency announced last year it was analysing observations in the sky that can't be identified as aerial or natural phenomena -- a subject that has long fascinated the public but was shunned by mainstream science.

An independent team of 16 scientists are due to report their findings in a report by the end of July, with Thursday's working meeting a forum for its final deliberations.

"The current existing data and eyewitness reports alone are insufficient to provide conclusive evidence," astrophysicist David Spergel, chair of the study, said in livestreamed remarks.

"One of the lessons we've drawn is the need for more high quality data and data that is, measured with well calibrated instruments, multiple observations, and there's a need for high quality data curation," he added.

There have been more than 800 events collected over 27 years, of which two to five percent of them are thought to be possibly anomalous, said science journalist Nadia Drake, part of the study.

These are defined as "anything that is not readily understandable by the operator or the sensor," or "something that is doing something weird."

Metallic orb

In a presentation, Sean Kirkpatrick, director of Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution office, showed a new video of two distant dots moving back and forth on a screen, as recorded by a P3 military aircraft in the western United States, which became three dots.

The P3 was unable to intercept the dots, and the pilot reported the event. But later analysis revealed the objects were very far away and likely commercial aircraft on a major flight corridor.