Abo Ahmed, 70, a Palestinian resident of the besieged Gaza, suffers from kidney failure and requires dialysis thrice a week.

According to his doctor, Ahmed must drink clean water to keep his kidneys from collapsing, but he hasn’t been able to do that as clean water is "rare to non-existent" in Palestinian territories.

"People in Gaza are getting poisoned by water for more than a decade every single day," he told TRT World.

Regardless of the recent cessation of Israeli hostilities in the region, Palestinians in Gaza grapple with a critical issue that continues to persist: the scarcity of clean water - exacerbating their already challenging circumstances.

Despite international standards recommending a minimum of 100 liters per day per capita, the average Palestinian's water consumption (drinking, washing) falls well below this threshold due to Israeli control over more than 85 percent of the region's water resources.

Reports indicate that approximately 90-95 percent of the water supply in Gaza is considered polluted and unfit for human consumption.

The Israeli blockade prohibits the transfer of water from the occupied West Bank to Gaza, leaving the aquifer as the primary source of freshwater for the population.

However, the aquifer fails to meet the growing needs of the people and is further depleted by overuse, sewage leakage, and seawater intrusion.

"The water we have is not usable, as the UN announced years ago. So now, people living there are forced to buy bottled water because the local water supply is excessively salty and contaminated," Mohammed Alkahlout, a resident of Gaza, told TRT World.

Yasser al Shanti, an official from the Water Authority in Gaza, reported that the salinity rate in the groundwater exceeds 95 percent, surpassing international standards for water quality.

The high concentration of nitrate compounds in the aquifer, resulting from wastewater leakage, poses serious health risks to the population.

Furthermore, the Gaza Strip faces an annual deficit of approximately 140 million cubic meters of water, exacerbating the scarcity issue.

Health issues

The dire situation in Gaza is not new. Studies dating back to 2010 have revealed that 90 percent of the water in the region is polluted and unfit for drinking.

Furthermore, Israeli authorities have been accused of seizing more than ten million cubic meters annually from Gaza's freshest water sources, further jeopardising the region's water reserves.