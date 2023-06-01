WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of bags containing human remains found in western Mexico
Authorities discovered the site while looking for seven young people who were reported missing last week, but it's still unknown if they were among the remains.
Dozens of bags containing human remains found in western Mexico
There are more than 110,000 missing people in Mexico, and thousands of unidentified remains in mortuaries and cemeteries. Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
June 1, 2023

Authorities in northern Mexico have found 45 bags containing human remains in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara and are trying to determine how many bodies are there.

The bags found at a forest overlook contained remains of men and women, the state prosecutor's office in the western state of Jalisco said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Firefighters and civil defence worked with a helicopter to recover remains from the gorge and planned to continue during the coming days.

Authorities had been looking for seven young people who had been reported missing last week when they found the site, but it was still unknown if they were among the remains found.

Unidentified remains

Recommended

The state prosecutor’s office said it investigated the site after receiving a report of possible body parts there.

There are more than 110,000 missing people in Mexico, and Jalisco is the state with the highest number, at 15,000, according to federal government data.

There are also thousands of unidentified remains in mortuaries and cemeteries.

RelatedAt least 29 bodies found in plastic bags in Mexico mass grave
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean