TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Erdogan to be sworn in for new term after historic re-election
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also announce a new cabinet on Saturday, Türkiye's communications director says.
Türkiye's Erdogan to be sworn in for new term after historic re-election
Erdogan won the presidential run-off election on Sunday by securing 52.18 percent of the vote. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 2, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be sworn in at the Turkish parliament on Saturday, the country's communications director has said.

Speaking to 24 TV, Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday that President Erdogan will also announce his new Cabinet on the same day.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Erdogan will visit Anitkabir, Ataturk’s mausoleum, said Altun.

The president will also host a dinner for the heads of state attending his inauguration ceremony, he added.

RelatedFive key reasons that contributed to Erdogan's presidential win

Altun said President Erdogan will announce his new Cabinet later that night.

He accused social media companies of taking sides during the Turkish elections, saying Twitter seems to be ''serving the political interests of the US.''

Recommended

Erdogan won the presidential run-off election on Sunday by securing 52.18 percent of the vote, defeating his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who received 47.82 percent votes.

Parliamentary election

In May 14 elections, the Justice and Development (AK) Party of Erdogan emerged as the top party in parliament, securing a total of 268 seats.

In addition to the AK Party, its People’s Alliance partners the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 50 seats and the New Welfare Party (YRP) won five, securing a combined majority of 323 seats out of the total 600 in parliament.

With 169 deputies, the Republican People's Party (CHP), along with its coalition partner the Good (IYI) Party, secured a total of 212 seats in parliament, representing the main opposition Nation's Alliance.

Parliament's remaining 65 seats were won by the Labor and Freedom Alliance, made up of the Green Left Party with 61 seats and the Türkiye Labor Party with four.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay