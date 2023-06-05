TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s new Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan assumes office
Fidan, who previously served as Türkiye’s intelligence chief, vowed to continue to advance Ankara's foreign policy vision and do his best for the "peace, security and welfare" of the country.
Türkiye’s new Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan assumes office
Erdogan on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after attending the oath-taking and inauguration ceremonies. / Photo: AA
June 5, 2023

Türkiye's newly appointed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has taken charge of the ministry from his predecessor Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"I will do my best for the peace, security and welfare of our state and nation," Fidan said at the handover ceremony on Monday.

Fidan vowed to continue to advance the national foreign policy vision based on the sovereignty of the nation's will.

Cavusoglu, for his part, said during his term, he followed entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy and protected Türkiye's interests all over the world.

"I hand over the flag of the Foreign Ministry, which I carried for 8 years, 6 months and 13 days, to my brother Hakan Fidan," he added.

Fidan, who served as National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief since 2010, was appointed foreign minister by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Recommended

Erdogan on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after attending the oath-taking and inauguration ceremonies at the parliament and presidential complex in the capital Ankara, respectively.

Foreign ministers worldwide extended congratulations to Fidan on his appointment.

Fidan, 55, was appointed MIT chief by then-prime minister Erdogan in May 2010. Before his appointment to MIT, Fidan worked in Erdogan's office as a deputy undersecretary.

He is married and has three children.

RelatedWho is Hakan Fidan, Türkiye's new top diplomat?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay