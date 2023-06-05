A Palestinian toddler who was shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank last week has died of his wounds, Israeli hospital officials have said.

Mohammed al Tamimi was shot in the head last Thursday near his village of Nabi Salih while riding in a car with his father. He was airlifted to Israel's Sheba Hospital, which announced the two-year-old boy's death on Monday.

The Israeli military has said soldiers opened fire after gunmen in the area shot at a nearby Jewish settlement.

But the boy's father, Haitham al Tamimi, told The Associated Press that he had just buckled up his son in the car and they were driving to visit an uncle when the bullet struck. The father was also shot and treated at a Palestinian hospital.

The Israeli military has opened an investigation into the incident.

Rights groups, however, say that such investigations rarely lead to prosecution or disciplinary action against soldiers.