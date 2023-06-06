Kuwait is holding its second legislative election in nine months in a bid to resolve a grinding political crisis that has seen parliament repeatedly dissolved and reinstated.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0500 GMT) on Tuesday and are due to close at 8:00 pm, with the results to be announced the following day.

Feuding between the OPEC member state's appointed government and elected parliament has hampered fiscal reform, including passing a debt law that allows Kuwait to tap international markets and addresses a heavy reliance on oil.

Kuwait's last election was in September 2022, when opposition candidates made gains and which was called to replace the 2020 parliament which had been dissolved in a bid to end political bickering.

The 2022 vote was nullified in March and parliament was reinstated under its 2020 composition. In May, that parliament was again dissolved for fresh elections.

Frequent political deadlock in Kuwait, the Gulf region's oldest and most lively legislature, has for decades led to cabinet reshuffles and parliament dissolutions.

No political parties