Firefighters have battled hundreds of forest blazes as Canada's worst-ever early season wildfires prompted the evacuation of thousands and a blanket of smoky air wafting over cities in the United States.

"Right now, with the manpower we have, we can fight about 40 fires at the same time. But we have 150 fires so we have to make sure that we focus where the problems are the more urgent," Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault told reporters on Wednesday.

About 520 firefighters were battling the blazes with another 150 due to join soon from the army, Legault said, hopeful that 500 more would arrive in the next few days from the neighbouring province of New Brunswick as well as France, the US, Portugal, Spain, and Mexico.

South of the border, more than a dozen US states were under air-quality alerts as smoke from the wildfires wafted south, casting a dull grey pallor over the skyline of New York and other big cities.

There are fires in nearly all of Canada's provinces and territories, with the eastern province of Quebec among the worst affected. The province, Canada's second-most populous, has suffered four times its 10-year average of wildfires so far this year.

Worst-ever year