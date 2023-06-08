Saudi Arabia has said that normalisation of ties with neighbouring Israel "is in the interest of the region" but without giving Palestinians "dignity and justice" such a normalisation will have limited benefits.

Normalisation of relations with Israel "is in the interest of the region" and would "bring significant benefits to all," said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday.

"But without finding a pathway to peace for the Palestinian people, without addressing that challenge, any normalisation will have limited benefits," he said.

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Saudi FM said: "Therefore, I think we should continue to focus on finding a pathway towards a two-state solution, on finding a pathway towards giving the Palestinians dignity and justice."

"And I think the US has a similar view, that it's important to continue on those efforts."

Blinken raises Palestine with Netanyahu

Blinken meanwhile urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to undermine prospects for a two-state solution, after talks in Saudi Arabia which linked normalisation to peace efforts.

Blinken spoke by telephone with Netanyahu to discuss "deepening Israel's integration into the Middle East through normalisation with countries in the region," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.