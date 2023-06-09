CULTURE
Trailblazing Turkish chef cooks up the perfect recipe with ‘Gastronomy Nobel’
Chef Ebru Baybara Demir makes history as the first woman from Türkiye to win the esteemed Basque Culinary World Prize 2023.
Ebru Baybara wins Nobel prize of gastronomy / Photo: AA
June 9, 2023

A Turkish chef known for her humanism and advocacy of sustainable agriculture has won the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize, often dubbed the Nobel Prize for gastronomy.

Ebru Baybara Demir’s success makes her the first Turkish woman to win the prestigious award.

“Ebru Baybara Demir is the BSWP 2023 winner. For her contribution from gastronomy to cultural integration, social development and biodiversity, being involved in initiatives that address the migratory crisis in the region,” the BCWP, now its 8th edition, said on Twitter.The global annual award co-founded by the Basque autonomous government in Spain and the Basque Culinary Center in 2016, is dedicated to chefs who have led a positive change through gastronomy. The winner gets the chance to allocate €100,000 to an initiative of choice that “expresses the transformative power of gastronomy”.

"Hailing from Türkiye, the country that hosts most Syrian refugees, this great chef uses gastronomy as a tool for integration," the BCWP said.

"In the many initiatives in which she is part of, Baybara Demir empowers women from both countries and dismantles prejudices by highlighting the richness of the exchange of cultures."

Her Harran Gastronomy School – a UNHCR project – Baybara Demir works to empower women and integrate Syrian refugees into Turkish society, providing employment opportunities.

Baybara Demir is also famously known for running a soup kitchen in the quake-hit province of Hatay for more than 100 days.

She supports the agricultural development cooperative From Soil to Plate, in which volunteers from the region encourage the production and consumption of local grains such as Sorgül, as well as making soaps, jams or handicrafts marketed through online platforms, and is also involved in efforts aimed at the management of biodegradable waste in popular markets in Diyarbakir.

"I am deeply grateful to receive this award, and thank everyone who has been here [Hatay], and who has been with me in every step I have taken ... for 25 years," she said in a video message. "I also extend my gratitude to all of you for recognizing my efforts and honoring me with this esteemed award. Thank you!"

SOURCE:AA
