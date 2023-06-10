TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish cargo ship continues journey to France after hijack attempt
Italian authorities allow Galata Seaways to depart for its destination port after crew were held by 15 stowaways, three armed with sharp objects.
Turkish cargo ship continues journey to France after hijack attempt
Following the operation by two navy helicopters, coast guard personnel and customs police, control of the ship was regained off Naples. / Photo: AFP
June 10, 2023

A Turkish cargo ship, which spent the night off the coast of Naples following a hijack attempt by armed stowaways, has left for its destination in France after Italian security forces carried out a rescue operation.

According to the MarineTraffic website, which shows the civil maritime traffic around the world, the Turkish-flagged cargo ship Galata Seaways departed for the French port of Sete at noon after Italian authorities completed their investigation on Saturday.

The prosecutor's office accused three of the 15 irregular migrants of carrying weapons, and it was reported that the Italian security forces seized two knives and a utility knife during their search.

Meanwhile, four of the 15 migrants who were taken to the Naples Police Department after being removed from the ship were referred to a hospital due to health problems.

Among those hospitalized were a pregnant woman, a person in generally poor condition, and a person who was thought to have a broken ankle and suffered from severe hypothermia.

In a separate report, Italian news agency ANSA said nine out of the 15 migrants were Iraqi, four were Syrian, and one was Iranian, and the identity of the person who was hospitalized due to hypothermia could not be determined yet.

'All ended well'

Recommended

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told reporters that the stowaways took control of the ro-ro ship, which was sailing from Türkiye's Yalova province to France.

Following the operation by two navy helicopters, coast guard personnel and customs police, control of the ship was regained off Naples.

"The ship's hijackers have been captured. All ended well," Crosetto wrote on Twitter and congratulated security forces taking part in the operation to regain control of the ship and rescue the 22-member crew.

Türkiye's General Directorate of Maritime Affairs (DGM) said relevant authorities were alerted at 0820 GMT (11:20 am Turkish time) that 15 stowaways with knives were detected onboard.

The crew had locked themselves in the engine room and managed to alert maritime authorities in Türkiye.

ANSA reported that the captain of the ship saw two people with knives wandering in the engine room and issued the alarm.

RelatedDehumanising migrants 'deeply troubling', says incoming chief of UN body
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year