BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia seeks to protect Gulf industries in China-GCC trade talks
Talks on a China-GCC Free Trade Agreement began in 2004 but they have recently seen renewed momentum.
Saudi Arabia seeks to protect Gulf industries in China-GCC trade talks
"We have come a long way. The leadership from both sides is showing willingness," Saudi Arabia's investment minister Khalid al Falih says. / Photo: AFP
June 11, 2023

The free trade deal being negotiated between China and the Saudi Arabia-dominated Gulf Cooperation Council needs to protect emerging Gulf industries, the Saudi investment minister said, adding he hoped it would be finalised soon.

"We need to enable and empower our industries to export, so we hope all countries that negotiate with us for free trade deals know we need to protect our new, emerging industries," Investment Minister Khalid al Falih said on Sunday.

"We need to provide them with market economics and some kind of protection," he said at the Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, without providing more detail.

Talks on a China-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA) began in 2004 but have repeatedly stalled, most recently in 2016 after a ninth round. They have recently seen renewed momentum under warming ties between Saudi Arabia, under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and China, with China's foreign minister in early 2021 calling for talks to resume.

Falih said he hoped the talks would soon result in a deal.

"We have come a long way. The leadership from both sides is showing willingness," Falih said.

Recommended
RelatedSaudi Arabia's relations with US, China not a 'zero-sum game': Riyadh

Industrial strategies

The Gulf's two biggest economies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have launched new industrial strategies to boost domestic economic growth and non-oil exports. Saudi Arabia is developing sectors including domestic manufacturing, mining and minerals, and advanced technology.

"GCC countries - the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in particular as the biggest economy, population and workforce - we need to work on sectors other than the energy sector," Falih said about what the GCC states are looking for in any deal.

Gulf countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, are putting increasing energy into trade deals and investment partnerships as they look to diversify their hydrocarbon-centric economies.

RelatedSaudi Arabia further cuts oil output by 1M bpd to boost falling prices
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks