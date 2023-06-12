Plans by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make the first overseas visit of his new term to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) were welcomed by his counterpart from the country.

"President Erdogan's visit here demonstrates the importance and value that Türkiye attaches to the TRNC in the face of the embargo, isolation and obstacles imposed on us by the world," TRNC President Ersin Tatar told Anadolu in an interview at his office in the capital Lefkosa.

Highlighting the importance of Erdogan's visit on Monday, Tatar said the trip would send a message to the world that the TRNC "is a state."

He also hailed Erdogan's reelection last month, underlining that his victory showed the public’s approval of his policies.

Türkiye and the TRNC have always had a special relationship, he said, adding that Turkish Cypriots see themselves as an integral part of the Turkish nation.

Unique relationship