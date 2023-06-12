TÜRKİYE
Turkish Cypriot president hails President Erdogan’s visit to TRNC
Turkish President Erdogan is making first overseas visit of new term to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to send message that TRNC "is a state," says Ersin Tatar.
June 12, 2023

Plans by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make the first overseas visit of his new term to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) were welcomed by his counterpart from the country.

"President Erdogan's visit here demonstrates the importance and value that Türkiye attaches to the TRNC in the face of the embargo, isolation and obstacles imposed on us by the world," TRNC President Ersin Tatar told Anadolu in an interview at his office in the capital Lefkosa.

Highlighting the importance of Erdogan's visit on Monday, Tatar said the trip would send a message to the world that the TRNC "is a state."

He also hailed Erdogan's reelection last month, underlining that his victory showed the public’s approval of his policies.

Türkiye and the TRNC have always had a special relationship, he said, adding that Turkish Cypriots see themselves as an integral part of the Turkish nation.

Unique relationship

Meanwhile, TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu said Erdogan’s visit to the island confirms the importance of the unique relationship between Türkiye and the TRNC.

In a statement, Ertugruloglu said the visit “once again emphasises the determination of the Republic of Türkiye to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots and to support the recognition policy of the TRNC.”

Erdogan will meet with Tatar and receive TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustunel during the visit — his first since being reelected two weeks ago, adhering to a long-held tradition of Turkish leaders.

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and possible future steps on the Cyprus issue are on the visit's agenda.

Erdogan won a presidential runoff election on May 28, securing 52.18 percent of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.82 percent, according to official results.

