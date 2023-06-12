China is willing to begin talks on a free trade agreement with Honduras "as soon as possible", Chinese President Xi Jinping has said, during the first visit by the Central American country's President Xiomara Castro since forming diplomatic ties in March.

China will actively promote Honduran products to enter the Chinese market, Xi was quoted as saying on Monday by state broadcaster CCTV.

China will unswervingly develop friendly relations between the two nations and firmly support Honduras' economic and social development, Xi said.

The Chinese leader also emphasised that both sides should deepen political mutual trust, and uphold the "One-China" principle.

"One-China principle is the primary premise and political foundation for the establishment of loyal diplomatic relations and the development of bilateral relations," Xi said.

Honduras' President Castro is on a six-day official visit to China. She launched diplomatic relations with Beijing after cutting ties with its rival, Taiwan, in a bid for more investment and jobs. The country is also seeking support from China to mitigate its debt burden.

Xi said that China supports Honduras' "independent choice of development path in line with its national conditions", and opposes any external interference in the Central American country's internal affairs.