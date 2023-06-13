WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestine President in China amid Beijing's offer to broker Israel truce
Beijing has sought to boost its ties to the Middle East, challenging long-standing US influence there - efforts that have sparked unease in Washington.
Palestine President in China amid Beijing's offer to broker Israel truce
Abbas will meet with President Xi Jinping during the trip [Photo: AP] / AP
June 13, 2023

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Beijing, state media reported, with China expressing readiness to help facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Abbas will stay until Friday, Beijing has said, on his fifth official visit to the world's second-largest economy on Tuesday.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Abbas will meet with President Xi Jinping during the trip.

The two are expected to "exchange opinions... on the latest developments on the Palestinian arena as well as on regional and international issues of mutual concern", Wafa reported .

Abbas will also meet with Premier Li Qiang, the news agency added.

The longtime Palestinian leader is an "old and good friend of the Chinese people", foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said last week.

Recommended

"China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights," he added.

Beijing has sought to boost its ties to the Middle East, challenging long-standing US influence there - efforts that have sparked unease in Washington.

President Xi last December visited Saudi Arabia on an Arab outreach trip that also saw him meet with Abbas and pledge to "work for an early, just and durable solution to the Palestinian issue".

And during a trip to Riyadh last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saudi Arabia was not being forced to choose between Washington and Beijing, striking a conciliatory tone following tensions with the long-time ally.

In an interview with Chinese state news agency Xinhua published this week, Palestinian official Abbas Zaki said China and the Palestinians were "friends closer than brothers".

"I am very pleased to see that China has been more involved in Middle East affairs after the China-Arab States Summit last year," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report