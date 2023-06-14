Former US president Donald Trump has dismissed his indictment for mishandling government secrets as a "heinous abuse of power" as he addressed supporters after pleading "not guilty" to dozens of criminal felony counts.

"Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. Very sad thing to watch," Trump said late on Tuesday after returning from his arraignment hearing in Miami to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump said he had every right "to have these documents" and alleged "sham indictment" put forward by Biden administration included "staged" photographs of boxes at his Florida estate.

He said the original cardboard boxes stacked in rooms across his Mar-a-Lago estate contained personal belongings, including "shirts, shoes and memorabilia."

Trump characterised the federal charges against him as "election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election."

He aired his grievances to hundreds of supporters at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

Previewing a possible legal defence, Trump said he had a right to go through boxes and separate personal records from government documents.

He also said he had not had a chance to review all the materials transferred from the White House before FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago residence last year.

Trump called the case against him "one of the most outrageous and vicious legal theories ever put forward in an American court of law" and compared his own actions to those of other former senior officials.

He called special counsel Jack Smith a "thug" who does "political hit jobs" and said, "This day will go down in infamy."