WORLD
4 MIN READ
Beijing offers 'Chinese wisdom' to restore Palestine's legitimate rights
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang says his country attaches great importance to Palestinian issue and has always firmly supported just cause of Palestinian people "to restore their legitimate national rights."
Beijing offers 'Chinese wisdom' to restore Palestine's legitimate rights
Qin Gang says China was willing to help broker relations between Palestine and Israel that have deteriorated to the lowest level in recent years.  / Photo: AFP
June 14, 2023

China attaches great importance to the Palestinian issue and will continue to support peace talks, Foreign Minister Qin Gang has told his visiting Palestinian counterpart in Beijing, offering to contribute "Chinese wisdom."

China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate rights, Qin also told Palestine's Riyad al Maliki, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

"China attaches great importance to the Palestinian issue and has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights," Qin said.

He said, "China will continue to support the peace talks, which are the right direction, and will bring Chinese wisdom and vigour to the resolution of the Palestinian issue."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is in Beijing on a three-day state visit in which he hopes to demonstrate that there is Chinese support for the Palestine, after failing to meet with American officials while in New York for the United Nations General Assembly last month.

China's Foreign Ministry said China was willing to help broker relations between Palestine and Israel that have deteriorated to the lowest level in recent years.

During what is Abbas' fifth visit to China, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the Palestinian cause as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern, according to official Palestinian media.

China has historically had a good relationship with Palestine and, since Abbas' last visit in 2017 it has consistently talked up its capabilities in mediation, although it had little to show in this regard until it brokered a surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties in March.

RelatedXi Jinping says China supports Palestine with 1967 borders

'Closer than brothers'

Recommended

Chinese envoys occasionally visit Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, but China has traditionally not played a major role in Middle East conflicts, or diplomacy, despite its reliance on the region for oil.

But China looks set to increase its economic presence in the Palestinian territories, with the two countries having agreed in principle over four projects that China will fund in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to Mohammed Mustafa, economic adviser to President Abbas.

"Hopefully, the initial signing will take place [on Wednesday] in the presence of the two presidents," Mustafa said on Palestinian television earlier on Tuesday.

The projects include a solar power installation, a factory for solar panel production, a steel plant, and road infrastructure development, Mustafa added.

President Abbas is scheduled to attend an event at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guest House on Wednesday, which is often used for such events.

President Xi last December visited Saudi Arabia on an Arab outreach trip that also saw him meet with Abbas and pledge to "work for an early, just and durable solution to the Palestinian issue".

In an interview with Chinese state news agency Xinhua published this week, Palestinian official Abbas Zaki said China and the Palestinians were "friends closer than brothers".

"I am very pleased to see that China has been more involved in Middle East affairs after the China-Arab States Summit last year," he added.

RelatedHow China’s proactive Middle East policy can shape regional balance
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report