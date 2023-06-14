China attaches great importance to the Palestinian issue and will continue to support peace talks, Foreign Minister Qin Gang has told his visiting Palestinian counterpart in Beijing, offering to contribute "Chinese wisdom."

China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate rights, Qin also told Palestine's Riyad al Maliki, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

"China attaches great importance to the Palestinian issue and has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights," Qin said.

He said, "China will continue to support the peace talks, which are the right direction, and will bring Chinese wisdom and vigour to the resolution of the Palestinian issue."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is in Beijing on a three-day state visit in which he hopes to demonstrate that there is Chinese support for the Palestine, after failing to meet with American officials while in New York for the United Nations General Assembly last month.

China's Foreign Ministry said China was willing to help broker relations between Palestine and Israel that have deteriorated to the lowest level in recent years.

During what is Abbas' fifth visit to China, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the Palestinian cause as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern, according to official Palestinian media.

China has historically had a good relationship with Palestine and, since Abbas' last visit in 2017 it has consistently talked up its capabilities in mediation, although it had little to show in this regard until it brokered a surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties in March.

'Closer than brothers'