The first-grade teacher, who was shot by her 6-year-old student in the US state of Virginia, has resigned from her position, school officials said, more than two months after she sued the district for $40 million.

The last day of Abby Zwerner's contract was on Monday, Newport News Public Schools said in a statement on Tuesday.

The district said that Zwerner notified human resources in March that she wouldn't be returning next school year.

Zwerner, 25, was shot in the hand and chest as she sat at a reading table in her first-grade classroom on January 6.

She spent nearly two weeks in the hospital, has endured multiple surgeries and told NBC that she sometimes "can't get up out of bed."

Zwerner filed her lawsuit in early April, alleging that school officials ignored multiple warnings that the boy had a gun and was in a violent mood that day.

The school board has pushed back, asking a judge to dismiss the case and arguing that Zwerner should get workers' compensation instead.

WAVY-TV first reported that Zwerner no longer worked for the district on Tuesday.

In an interview with the station, an attorney for Zwerner characterised her departure as a firing.

Lawyer Jeffrey Breit cited an email that school officials sent Zwerner in May, stating they had "processed a separation of employment for you effective the close of business 06/12/2023."

Breit told WAVY: “I don’t think you can read this any other way than you’ve been fired. And that’s what she thinks. She doesn’t understand it; there’s no other communication."

Newport News Public Schools refuted Breit's claim in a statement on Tuesday.

"Every employee who is separating from the school division receives a similar communication," the district said.

The school system also provided emails between the district and Zwerner in which the teacher wrote: "I wish to resign. Thank you."